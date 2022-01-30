Rather than waiting on a street corner for a ride, people might one day be looking up to the skies at the AirCar.

The vehicle, made by Slovakia-based company Klein Vision, is half car, half airplane, and it’s just been given an airworthiness certificate by the Slovak Transport Authority.

That means this car of the not-so-distant future meets the strict standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency.

The AirCar isn’t made for long-haul flights. The current prototype can fly you about 310 miles on just over seven gallons of gas.

And when on the ground, the AirCar’s wings are fully retractable and hits the road using its 160 HP BMW engine.

The transformation from aircraft to road-worthy takes less than three minutes.

So when can people expect to soar above traffic? That has yet to be determined as the AirCar is still in the testing phase.

Even so, that hasn’t stopped Klein Vision from dreaming up new vehicles for the future, including one that could land on water.

