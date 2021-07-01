Princes William and Harry put their feuding aside to unveil a statue of their late mom, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The statue shows the princess standing with three children by her side.

“You see Diana in her prime, which is what her sons wanted. They wanted a statue in which she looks like how we remember her,” CBS News foreign correspondent Imtaiz Tyab said.

One of the photos that inspired the statue was a Christmas card from 1993. You can see the same tuxedo-style shirt and wide belt.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” William and Harry said in a joint statement.

The unveiling marked the first time the brothers were seen together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, when they were reportedly "at each other's throats."

But today, the brothers put on a good front.

“They really did want to just get through this with a brave face,” Daily Mail editor Charlie Lankston said. “They didn’t want there to be any negative press around how they behave with one another. But it certainly wasn’t a show of the same warm, brotherly love that we were used to seeing just a few years ago."



Twenty-four years after her death, the legacy of the people’s princess lives on.

