The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday | Inside Edition

The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Royals
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PDT, July 1, 2021

Princes William and Harry wanted their mother remembered as in her prime. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” William and Harry said in a statement.

Princes William and Harry put their feuding aside to unveil a statue of their late mom, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The statue shows the princess standing with three children by her side.

“You see Diana in her prime, which is what her sons wanted. They wanted a statue in which she looks like how we remember her,” CBS News foreign correspondent Imtaiz Tyab said.

One of the photos that inspired the statue was a Christmas card from 1993. You can see the same tuxedo-style shirt and wide belt.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” William and Harry said in a joint statement.

The unveiling marked the first time the brothers were seen together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, when they were reportedly "at each other's throats."

But today, the brothers put on a good front.

“They really did want to just get through this with a brave face,” Daily Mail editor Charlie Lankston said. “They didn’t want there to be any negative press around how they behave with one another. But it certainly wasn’t a show of the same warm, brotherly love that we were used to seeing just a few years ago."

Twenty-four years after her death, the legacy of the people’s princess lives on.

Related Stories

Martin Bashir Apologizes for 1995 Princess Diana Interview, But Claims It Did No Harm to Her
Prince Harry Compares Treatment of Meghan to Mom Princess Diana and Dodi: 'History Was Repeating Itself'
Investigation Finds BBC Journalist Martin Bashir Used False Documents, Lies to Secure Princess Diana Interview
Was Princess Diana Duped Into This Historic Interview With BBC’s Martin Bashir?Royals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
1

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition

Entertainment
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
2

The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Royals
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
3

Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports

Offbeat
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
4

Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse

News
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
5

Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution

Politics