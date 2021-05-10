John Giuca and Mark Fisher had never met before the night of October 12, 2003. Giuca was a college student from Brooklyn studying criminal justice. Fisher was a star football player at a Connecticut university. But their lives would forever be intertwined after meeting while out at a bar on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Because by the following day, Fisher would be dead, and Giuca would be arrested for his killing.

Residents were awoken by the sound of gunfire just before 7 a.m. that Sunday morning. Fisher, 19, was found dead sprawled in the driveway of a home on Argyle Road in Prospect Park South, a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood. Giuca invited a few friends after a night in the city, knowing his parents were out of town.

The after-party turned wrong when a lifeless Fisher was discovered with several gunshot wounds to his body, just a few blocks away from Giuca's home. One neighbor recounted looking out their bedroom window and saw a car speed away, The New York Times reported.

Giuca and another man, Antonio Russo, were both convicted of federal murder in July 2005 in connection to Fisher's death. Russo was charged with the actual shooting and Giuca for allegedly ordering the killing and providing the murder weapon, according to the New York Times

Both pleaded not guilty and they had separate trials that each resulted in guilty verdicts. They were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

For many years, Giuca has maintained his innocence from behind prison walls, but with little luck proving his case in the court system. Kings County Judge Danny Chun rejected a 2015 motion filed by Giuca's lawyer, Manhattan defense attorney Mark Bedrow, to have his conviction thrown out claiming key evidence had been suppressed. And, in 2018, a unanimous appellate court ordered a new trial for Giuca, but that was eventually overturned in the state's highest court in 2019, the New York Daily News reported.

But in 2018, a tape was released by the prosecutor's office revealing a jail informant, Joseph Ingram, telling a detective and prosecutors on the case in 2005 that Russo had confessed to Fisher's murder. That tape was reportedly never turned over to Giuca's attorneys at the time of the trial.

In the most recent twist of the legal saga, Judge Danny Chun of Kings County Court agreed last year to reexamine Giuca's murder convictions after the potentially exculpatory evidence surfaced.

The evidence on Giuca's case was "concealed from Giuca for more than 13 years," Giuca's attorney Mark Bederow wrote in a statement to Inside Edition Digital, therefore Giuca should be granted "a new and fair trial."

Bederow alleges the prosecutor on the case, Anna Sigga-Nicolazzi, concealed the 2005 tape recording, which could have exculpated Giuca of his charges.

Chun asked to hold a hearing to "determine whether or not the people either suppressed, or failed, or did not turn over, the tape in question," he said in March 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hearing has been postponed numerous times. But on Thursday, the hearing to discuss the tape recording in question began.

Detective James McCafferty a retired detective who became involved in Giuca's case six months after the murder, testified at Kings County Court Thursday morning. Det. McCafferty worked on the Brooklyn South Homicide Squad in 2003, according to reports. He retired from the NYPD in 2019.

McCafferty recounted when Ingram, the informant in the audio, told him and Nicolazzi that Antonio Russo had confessed to the crime and cleared Giuca of any involvement with concealing the murder weapon. Det. McCafferty testified in court that he was in the room with Nicolazzi when Ingram gave his recorded testimony.

Bederow, a Manhattan defense attorney, played the audio in court Thursday that reveals Joseph Ingram and Russo, both inmates at Riker's Island, met on a bus to Bellevue hospital in Manhattan where they were both scheduled to see a hematologist in July 2005.

Russo and Ingram ended up rooming together at the hospital, and the two became friendly.

In the recording, Ingram told Det. McCafferty and Nicolazzi that Russo confessed, while at Bellevue, to killing Fisher. Russo told him that after he shot Fisher, he went to Giuca's home, which was a few blocks away from the murder scene. There, he asked Giuca to hide the gun, but Giuca refused to, Ingram said in the recording.

Ingram was listed on a witness list by Nicolazzi at the time of the trial, but McCafferty said Thursday that he and Nicolazzi both agreed that Ingram would not make a good trial witness because the information he provided was "unreliable."

They reasoned that Ingram "didn't remember where he got the information from," Det. McCafferty said.

Now that the tape has resurfaced, Bederow believes there is still a fighting chance to reverse Giuca's murder conviction.

Giuca went out with friends on Oct 11, 2003, a Saturday night, on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It was there where he met Mark Fisher, a star football player at Connecticut's Fairfield University, who had also gone out with some classmates.

By the end of the night, a few friends, including Fisher and Russo, went back to Giuca's home where he lived with his parents. Giuca offered friends a place to go to, knowing his parents were away on a trip to Florida. But before the partying was through, Fisher ended up shot and killed around 6 a.m. in front of a residence on Argyle Road, just a few blocks from Giuca's home. The killing took place across the street from the house of another party-goer, Albert Cleary.

When police arrived, they found Fisher dead, shot five times, with cuts on the right side of his face and his right hand.

As police canvassed the area, residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and the sounds of a car door closing then driving away. One couple said they heard young people's voices and a distinctly female voice, according to reports.

In the tape, Joseph Ingram recites the story he says Antonio Russo told him, to detectives in which Russo reveals that he was the one who shot Fisher that Saturday evening in 2003.

Russo allegedly told Ingram that after the shooting, he then asked Giuca to dispose of the murder weapon, but Giuca refused, according to court documents obtained by the Daily News.

Russo also told detectives, who were sent to interview him in March 2018, that he and Fisher walked several blocks away from Giuca's home. He allegedly confessed that the "gun was his," the Daily Beast reported.

Russo said he then took the gun from his waistband, pointed it and Fisher and "told [him] to run," the outlet reported.

Prosecutor Anna Sigga-Nicolazzi has previously claimed that with the growing pile of evidence during the trial, she did not remember whether she turned over the Ingram tape.

“I cannot say with any certainty whether or not, either prior to or during the defendant’s trial, I provided...an audiotape or transcript of Ingram’s statement,” Nicolazzi said in a 2019 sworn statement, the News reported.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office said that Ingram's statement was hearsay and would not have changed the verdict on Giuca's trial. Nicolazzi retired from the District Attorney's office in 2017 and is now the host of a true-crime show called "True Conviction."

She is scheduled to testify at the new hearing at Kings County Court sometime in the coming weeks.

