The Mexican government is holding a lottery to give away a modest home in Culiacan, Mexico. The property has a sordid history, though. It was actually a safe house for the country’s most famous drug lord, El Chapo.

At this house, Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo, fled when marines surrounded him in 2014 after he spent years on the run following a 2001 prison escape.

At the time, the home featured an extensive surveillance system and access to a network of underground tunnels. This helped him evade capture for a long time, move his products, and even break out of a Mexican prison in 2015.

The tunnel’s entrance has since been covered with a concrete slab, and the home has been refurbished to cover up damage marines caused while looking for Guzman.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in a Colorado prison after being convicted of murder, money laundering and drug trafficking, among other crimes.

Money raised from the lottery will fund the country’s Olympic athletes, and the winner of this home will certainly have stories to tell their guests.

The Mexican government tried to auction off the home last year but had no takers.

