The Mexican Government Is Holding a Lottery to Give Away El Chapo’s Former Safe House | Inside Edition

The Mexican Government Is Holding a Lottery to Give Away El Chapo’s Former Safe House

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:48 AM PDT, September 15, 2021

El Chapo is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in a Colorado prison after being convicted of murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking, among other crimes. 

The Mexican government is holding a lottery to give away a modest home in Culiacan, Mexico. The property has a sordid history, though. It was actually a safe house for the country’s most famous drug lord, El Chapo.

At this house, Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo, fled when marines surrounded him in 2014 after he spent years on the run following a 2001 prison escape. 

At the time, the home featured an extensive surveillance system and access to a network of underground tunnels. This helped him evade capture for a long time, move his products, and even break out of a Mexican prison in 2015. 

The tunnel’s entrance has since been covered with a concrete slab, and the home has been refurbished to cover up damage marines caused while looking for Guzman. 

El Chapo is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in a Colorado prison after being convicted of murder, money laundering and drug trafficking, among other crimes. 

Money raised from the lottery will fund the country’s Olympic athletes, and the winner of this home will certainly have stories to tell their guests. 

The Mexican government tried to auction off the home last year but had no takers. 

Related Stories

Inside the Lavish Life of El Chapo's Wife
Likely New Home for El Chapo: Supermax Prison Known as 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'
'El Chapo' Drug Lord Whines He Can't Sleep in Prison
Who Is El Chapo’s 29-Year-Old Wife?News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
1

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M

Entertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
2

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
3

Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

Inspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
4

Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Offbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
5

The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

Human Interest