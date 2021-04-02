The Most Expensive Single-Family Home in the Hamptons Just Sold for $145 Million
This Southampton mansion, once built and owned by the Ford family, hit the market for $175 million, making it the most expensive piece of real estate in the Hamptons.
A massive home up for sale in the Hamptons for $145 million is now listed as under contract, making it the most expensive single-family home to be on sale in the area, the New York Post reported.
"This is the most expensive sale in the history of the Hamptons," a brokerage firm handling the listing announced.
When the property was first listed in 2017, it was set at $175 million. It features a 12-bedroom main home and a pool, tennis, and basketball courts, the outlet reported.
Several properties adjacent to the listing have sold for $147 million, but owners at the firm told the newspaper that is the "largest payout for a single home."
The seller, a former partner as a financial firm, bought the home for $22 million in 2002, according to the outlet.
An American family that lives outside of New York and is involved in real estate purchased the home.
The deal was "relatively quick."
The compound, first built in 1957, sits on the oceanfront and comes with a sweeping staircase, Italian marble fireplaces, a 48-foot-long living room.
