The Michigan man who found 160 Brunswick bowling balls while renovating his home has now finally found the answer as to why they were there in the first place.

Recently, David Olson, 33, was going to demolish the steps leading to his back door and as he chipped away, he found a slew of bowling balls in various colors and weights.

“I felt like a paleontologist with my little brush because they were all suspended in so tightly I couldn't get one out without dusting the sand off of it,” he told Inside Edition.

He eventually found 160 balls and posted photos of them on social media.

“I don't know that anybody expects to find that when they're doing yard work and working on their house,” his wife, Meghan, told Inside Edition.

Now, after much hoopla and curiosity, it has been discovered that the bowling balls came from the world famous Brunswick manufacturing plant in Muskegon, where the Olson family lives. The plant closed 15 years ago.

The balls were used in the foundation for the house and they've been buried there for 60 years.

“I feel very proud to have this American history in my backyard,” David said.

