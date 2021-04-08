There’s a shortage of America's favorite condiment. An uptick in takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused such a high demand of single-serving ketchup packets, prices for the condiment have risen a whopping 13%.

“Demand is really high and they’re trying to keep up and pace with that demand and put out more product,” CNBC reporter Kate Rogers told Inside Edition.

Restaurants are feeling the pinch. One New York City diner owner told Inside Edition she’s been noticing the shortage for about a week.

If you’re in a bind, you can also make ketchup at home. Chef Dina Deleasa-Gonsar from DishItGirl food blog showed Inside Edition how to do it. Watch the video in the player to see how.

