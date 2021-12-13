It was a smash-and-grab burglary that netted these alleged thieves a hair-raising amount of money.

According to authorities in Altamonte Springs, Florida, three suspects are wanted for stealing 34 wigs from a local shop worth $13,000

And surveillance cameras caught them in the act.

Police say they smashed the glass on the front door of the Sassy Sista’s Boutique and helped themselves to the shelves of locks as well as the cash register.

The store’s owners weren’t aware of what happened until hours later, when one of them got a call from a neighboring business owner informing her that her door was smashed, according to a police report.

The owners say they’re devastated, and this theft is an enormous loss for their business. They are also asking for help to catch the suspects and recover their merchandise.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department says it has no suspects at this time but could use the public’s help. They’re asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Related Stories