Hair Stylist and Shop Owner Creates Opportunity to Receive Free Wigs in Tennessee | Inside Edition

Hair Stylist and Shop Owner Creates Opportunity to Receive Free Wigs in Tennessee

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, October 19, 2021

Markeisha Wardell believes that everyone deserves to feel beautiful and comfortable, leading to the creation of the Select Your Crown event and nonprofit.

Markeisha Wardell is the owner of Rose Beauty Bar and Markeisha Rose Extensions. Wardell shared her desire to make people feel beautiful through styled natural hair, wigs and hair pieces.

"I love taking people from just their basic standard everyday self and then showing them who they can be." she said.

Wardell recognizes that not everyone who comes into her shop may feel comfortable in shared space, so she created a special room for those who have experienced hair loss to feel comfortable. 

Wardell also acknowledged the financial disparities that are present. "Everyone who would come in couldn't necessarily afford a quality wig, because we do do very high-end, quality wigs starting at like, 400 and up, you know?” she said.

“So, it really hurt my heart that I couldn't get everyone a wig...your hair's your crown."

This led Wardell to create a nonprofit called Select Your Crown that would aid in providing free wigs for folks who have experienced hair loss through conditions like alopecia or treatments like chemotherapy.

Markeisha Wardell invites people to support Select Your Crown through the nonprofit's website, SelectYourCrown.org

In an effort to combat this inaccessibility, Wardell announced the “Select Your Crown” event for October 24 — an event that will give away custom wigs, or what the shop owner calls “crowns,” for 100 women and children that have lost their hair.

"This is for that woman who's trying to find themselves, and who's trying to regain their confidence…” she said.

Related Stories

Celebrity Secrets To Hide Hair Loss Revealed
Note Handwritten by a Pennsylvania Woman Pinned to a Prom Dress From 2014 Leads to a Viral TikTok
What Nonprofit the Murder Accountability Project Is Doing to Put a Spotlight on Unsolved Killings in the US

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED
Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED
1

Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED

Crime
Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals
Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals
2

Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals

Animals
California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident
California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident
3

California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident

Investigative
This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi
This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi
4

This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi

Entertainment
The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger
The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger
5

The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger

Crime