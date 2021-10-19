Markeisha Wardell is the owner of Rose Beauty Bar and Markeisha Rose Extensions. Wardell shared her desire to make people feel beautiful through styled natural hair, wigs and hair pieces.

"I love taking people from just their basic standard everyday self and then showing them who they can be." she said.

Wardell recognizes that not everyone who comes into her shop may feel comfortable in shared space, so she created a special room for those who have experienced hair loss to feel comfortable.

Wardell also acknowledged the financial disparities that are present. "Everyone who would come in couldn't necessarily afford a quality wig, because we do do very high-end, quality wigs starting at like, 400 and up, you know?” she said.

“So, it really hurt my heart that I couldn't get everyone a wig...your hair's your crown."

This led Wardell to create a nonprofit called Select Your Crown that would aid in providing free wigs for folks who have experienced hair loss through conditions like alopecia or treatments like chemotherapy.

Markeisha Wardell invites people to support Select Your Crown through the nonprofit's website, SelectYourCrown.org

In an effort to combat this inaccessibility, Wardell announced the “Select Your Crown” event for October 24 — an event that will give away custom wigs, or what the shop owner calls “crowns,” for 100 women and children that have lost their hair.

"This is for that woman who's trying to find themselves, and who's trying to regain their confidence…” she said.

Related Stories