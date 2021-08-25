Face masks are now part of our daily attire, with 129 billion being used globally each month. But we're still learning that some styles may be better than others.

A new University of Waterloo study found that popular disposable surgical masks are only 10% effective.

“These are worse than worseless, because they give people the sense that they’re protecting themselves,” Dr. Michael Hertz told Inside Edition.

He said that N-95 masks, which fit snugly against the face, still offer the best protection.

But if you can’t get your hands on one, there is one way to make disposable surgical masks more effective.

“The way that you do it is you take two surgical masks. In between, you put a dried baby wipe, which acts as a separate filter. And then you use something like a nylon gator to smash the whole thing into your face,” Hertz said.

