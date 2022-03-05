This Restaurant Is a Cat Family's Playground and the Customers Love It

Imagine a world full of massive cats knocking structures and buildings over. It’s safe to say it won’t happen in real life, but a restaurant in Japan has the next best thing.

A stray cat family now lives at Daiorama Cafeteria in Osaka. They spend their days sitting beside miniature houses and smashing model trains.

The restaurant had not always been this adorable, but COVID-19 changed everything.

"We were facing a situation where we couldn't make our ends meet," the restaurant’s owner told Reuters.

As the world shuttered in response to the pandemic and some people found a way to work from home, the restaurant saw a sharp decline in clientele.

"It's like a downward spiral, and we were facing a situation where we couldn't make our ends meet," the owner said.

The restaurant was on the verge of shutting down permanently when a staffer found a stray kitten at a nearby nursery.

It wasn't long before the kitten's mother appeared with her other babies.

Now 14 cats use the restaurant as a playground, a gimmick which has seen business adorably bounce back. One customer even said that one of the cats reminded them of Godzilla.

Daiorama Cafeteria hopes others find delight in the new four-legged entertainers, who have made themselves at home.

