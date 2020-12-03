Thoue Nichole Bronowski Found Alive After Abductor Who Murdered Her Mother Is Killed in Police Shootout

A kidnapped Ohio nurse whose mother was found dead in her home last week has been found safe. Her kidnapper died after a shootout with the FBI in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

James Edward Hawley, 47, who was also know as Ahmad Ben David, is the man who died in the shootout, and authorities say it was social media that led to find Hawley and missing nurse, Thoue Nichole Bronowski, 45. Authorities said that Hawley initially posted a photo of himself with two 9-millimeter pistols on Thanksgiving, which they believe was at Bronowski's apartment. The pair had previously dated.

The FBI said the photo was posted just hours before Hawley tied up, raped, and murdered Bronowski's 69-year-old mother, Norma Matko, in her Belmont County home. Bronowski had been reported missing hours before the murder by her ex-husband. Authorities were able to connect her disappearance to the death of mother.

On Nov. 27, authorities said Hawley messaged Bronowski's 16-year-old son on Facebook saying, “You get it twisted. I ain’t running. I am hunting. 400 years worth of killing is in my soul. Quiet before you wake up and see me. Or maybe your words will send me to your brother’s house.”

The FBI then began tracking Hawley's cell phone.

“The suspect posted numerous photos of himself with firearms on social media and had made statements online and to individuals ultimately known to us (law enforcement), saying he wanted to kill some cops," Jeff Fortunato, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in Cleveland, said.

Authorities were able to track Hawley to a hotel in Pineview, Louisiana on Tuesday night, and a shootout with authorities ensued. Hawley was killed, and an FBI agent was also wounded. Bronowski was not injured during the shootout.

Bronowski is employed by Akron Children's Hospital as a clinical coordinator and a district nurse for Akron Public Schools.

Akron hospital and school officials had previously said they hoped she turned up safe.

"We share in the concern of all those who know and love her and are hoping and praying she is found safe," Akron Children's Hospital officials said in a statement.

