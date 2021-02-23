Tiger Woods Hospitalized for 'Multiple Leg Injuries' After Rollover Car Crash Near Los Angeles, Agent Says

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery for "multiple leg injuries" he suffered in a serious car crash near Los Angeles, his agent told Golf Digest. The 45-year-old golfing legend was driving when the vehicle crashed and rolled over Tuesday around 7.a.m.



The car was majorly damaged, and firefighters and paramedics had to extract Woods from the wreck with the “jaws of life,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).



He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries. Woods had reportedly been on a TV shoot for Golf Digest and GOLFTV with Dwayne Wade and David Spade prior to the crash.



"We thank you for your privacy and support," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told the magazine in a statement.



Woods was the only person involved in the collision, the sheriff's statement said. The incident is being investigated by LASD Lomita Station.



