Tips for Landing a Job When You're Re-Entering the Workforce

Back to school is in full swing, which means some parents are looking to reenter the workforce! Inside Edition has teamed up with CareerBuilder and its spokesperson, Sara Skirboll, to share tips for parents who are looking for work while the kids are at school.

1. When thinking about a new job, keep your new schedule top of mind.

Consider a role in customer service where you can work from the comfort of your own home. Go to CareerBuilder.com right now and search for TTEC, the premiere customer experience company, to apply for one of over 1,600 remote roles.

2. Let technology help you refresh your resume!

CoLab by CareerBuilder is an online resource that offers resume templates, samples and even a free resume building tool to make updating your resume simple and seamless.

3. When it comes time for your interview, confidently and proactively address career gaps.

If you took a break to raise little ones, communicate that and showcase the experience you gained during your time away from the office.

To find a job this back-to-school season, head to CareerBuilder.com and browse the thousands of roles available to find one that works for you.