Tips for Reducing Your COVID-19 Risk on Crowded Buses

While the number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped to fewer than 100,000 a day, the discovery of seven new variants, which may be more infectious than the original, is causing concern, including for those who rely on crowded public transportation each day.

In New York, more than 27 million commuters per month are cramming their way onto packed buses. Many people have no choice but to take the risk of traveling on them to get to work. But there are things you can do to reduce your risk on public transportation.

Inside Edition spoke to Dr. Jack Caravanos, professor of environmental health at New York University.

Mask sure your mask is very tight around the nose, Caravanos said.

“If you're really worried you can put another mask over it. I prefer a surgical mask with the cloth mask over it,” Caravanos.

Another piece of advice: stay off your phone and avoid talking.

“I think a good practice is to turn your back. Don't be standing face-to-face with someone,” Caravanos said. “Give yourself some distance, and make sure you're not breathing someone else’s air. People need to get back to work, but we’ve got to make sure we do it safely.”

New York transit officials say people should wear their masks, adding that they disinfect buses everyday to keep people safe.

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 Transmission Through Surfaces Is Less Common Than Person-to-Person, CDC Says

As COVID-19 Concerns Abound, Study Says Allergy Season Is Longer And More Severe Due to Climate Change

French Nun, World's 2nd Oldest Woman, Prepares to Celebrate Her 117th Birthday After Surviving COVID-19