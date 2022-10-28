Tips From CareerBuilder on Landing the Perfect Seasonal Job Ahead of the Holiday Rush

With the holidays right around the corner, companies in a variety of industries — from retail to logistics to warehousing — are all looking to fill positions as soon as possible to get a head start on the rush.

Inside Edition teamed up with CareerBuilder and its chief marketing officer Kristin Kelly for tips on how to find a holiday job now to beat the rush of seasonal hiring.

1. If you like working with people, consider a job in retail.

Always make sure your resume is up to date with the most applicable experience at the top. There are lots of opportunities. Michael's has more than 4,500 open retail jobs today, Kelly says.

2. If being behind the wheel is more your speed, consider being a delivery driver.

Over the holidays, there's going to be an influx of packages that need to make it to their final destination. CareerBuilder.com has thousands of delivery driver jobs available today, Kelly says.

3. If you're super organized and detail-oriented, warehouse jobs might be your perfect role.

Whether it's packing shelves or stocking boxes, these roles are ideal for people who thrive in a fast-paced environment. Amazon has over 3,500 positions they are looking to fill today, Kelly says.

To find a job and earn extra spending cash this holiday season, head to CareerBuilder.com and set the filter to "seasonal and temporary" to browse thousands of available roles.