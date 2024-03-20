A Texas teen with an “undiagnosed mental health condition” was found safe after being missing for weeks, according to authorities.

Mauricio Reyes, 16, disappeared in Harris County on Feb. 25.

The teen said he was living under a bridge and relied on the kindness of nearby tire shop workers to stay alive, KHOU-TV reported.

The tire shop owner, Jose Madrid, told the news outlet the teen had looked around for food and water, and so Madrid said he bought him a burger and asked why Reyes was he was on the street.

Madrid said the teen told him he had run away from home because he had broken a window on his dad’s work van and got scared, KHOU reported.

Madrid and his employees gave Reyes clothes and shoes, but said Reyes didn't know his phone number or address, KHOU reported. After seeing Reyes' face on the news, Madrid called the police.

According to Fox 26, Reyes’ father, Jose Reyes, was taking measurements at a home he would be working on in the future and that when we returned to his van, his son was gone and the passenger window was broken.

The teen’s father reportedly said he is grateful to everyone who helped his son and is looking for help to give his son more mental health assistance.