The tissue allegedly used by Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi during his farewell address to Barcelona earlier this month is being sold at auction for $1 million, according to reports.

On Aug. 8, Messi announced that he was leaving FC Barcelona, where he played for 21 years. His playing for the Spanish club played a large part in their winning nearly every trophy imaginable, including four UEFA Champions League, 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cup titles, experts said.

Messi, who has been said to be the greatest soccer player of all time, was emotional during his press conference where he addressed his departure.

During the farewell address, he stopped a few times to wipe tears and his nose with a tissue. Now, that piece of paper could be one of the most expensive in sports history.

Following his emotional press conference, Complete Sports reported that an unidentified person obtained the used tissue and posted an ad online saying that it would be sold if the right price came in.

The seller has listed the tissue for $1 million at international e-commerce platform Meikeduo.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said in a press release last week. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

Related Stories