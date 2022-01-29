Toddler From New Jersey Accidentally Orders $1,800 Worth of Items From Walmart
Ayaansh Kumar's parents had no clue until all the boxes started showing up at their New Jersey home.
A toddler hilariously ordered nearly $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart – all by accident, of course.
The boy’s parents had no clue until all the boxes started showing up at their New Jersey home.
“We were trying to find out who ordered it because it was either she or me,” Pramod Kumar, the toddler’s dad, said. “Like who can order then?”
“We just say, oh my God together. And then we started laughing. Yes, that was so cute.”
Ayaansh Kumar, who is almost 2 years old, had gotten a hold of his mom’s phone that had a bunch of items stored in a shopping cart, according to his dad.
“Somehow he managed to place an order, and somehow he selected all the items and then was able to complete the transactions.”
Now, mom and dad are laughing about the experience. They even made a banner for outside their home and plan to hold on to a few items to save as a memory.
The rest, they will donate.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.Human Interest
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion ListingEntertainment
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main MenuNews
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea MarketHuman Interest
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials WarnNews