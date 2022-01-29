A toddler hilariously ordered nearly $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart – all by accident, of course.

The boy’s parents had no clue until all the boxes started showing up at their New Jersey home.

“We were trying to find out who ordered it because it was either she or me,” Pramod Kumar, the toddler’s dad, said. “Like who can order then?”

“We just say, oh my God together. And then we started laughing. Yes, that was so cute.”

Ayaansh Kumar, who is almost 2 years old, had gotten a hold of his mom’s phone that had a bunch of items stored in a shopping cart, according to his dad.

“Somehow he managed to place an order, and somehow he selected all the items and then was able to complete the transactions.”

Now, mom and dad are laughing about the experience. They even made a banner for outside their home and plan to hold on to a few items to save as a memory.

The rest, they will donate.

Related Stories