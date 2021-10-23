Walmart has recalled various Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Sprays with Gemstones after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that products have “rare and dangerous” bacteria linked to four infections and two deaths.

The recall website notes that the source of the infections has not yet been confirmed, but the victims' homes all had the bottle with the same type of bacteria.

The room sprays contained bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei. Burkholderia pseudomallei causes melioidosis, which is both difficult to diagnose and can also be fatal.

The six bottles being recalled are Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile, Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin, Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender, Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint, Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus, and Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla.

The 3,900 bottles sold were all 5-ounce glass bottles with pump spray nozzles and retailed for about $4. They were sold online and nationwide in 55 stores from February 2021 to October 2021.

So far, the four infections reported were in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas. One of the two deaths was a child.

Per the CDC, anyone with the product should stop using it, double-bag the bottle in zip-top bags, place the bag into a box, and return the boxed-up item to Walmart. Afterward, they should thoroughly wash anything the product was sprayed on or near.

They also note that customers should not throw away or dispose of the products themselves.

Customers who return the sprays will receive $20 Walmart gift cards.

