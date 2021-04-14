Meow Mix cat food sold by Walmart is being recalled over concerns about potential salmonella contamination in at least eight states nationwide. The announcement was made by manufacturer J.M. Smucker and posted on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, according to reports.

Two lots of 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food involved in the recall were shipped to more than 1,000 Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, CBS News reported.

The lot numbers are 1081804 with an expiration date of September 14, 2022, and 1082804 with an expiration date of September 15, 2022, the advisory said.

“The Company has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued this recall out of an abundance of caution," the company stated.

The FDA said cat food contaminated with salmonella poses a threat to both cats and their human caretakers. They caution consumers to dispose of any bags they have of the cat food that match the descriptions immediately.

"Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, food surfaces, and/or cats that have been in contact with the impacted product," the recall advisory said.

Cats with salmonella poisoning may have symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever or excessive salivation, Fox13 Salt Lake City reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella infects 1.3 million Americans every year, killing about 420 and hospitalizing another 26,500. Those most at risk from salmonella include the elderly and children under 5 years old. Most of those stricken experience fever, vomiting, stomach pains and diarrhea for four to seven days, CBS reported.

"If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the advisory said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call J.M. Smucker at 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us, the company said.

