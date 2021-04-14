Recall on Meow Mix Cat Food Sold in Select Walmart Stores Nationwide
Two lots of the 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food were shipped to more than 1,000 Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, CBS News reported.
Meow Mix cat food sold by Walmart is being recalled over concerns about potential salmonella contamination in at least eight states nationwide. The announcement was made by manufacturer J.M. Smucker and posted on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, according to reports.
Two lots of 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food involved in the recall were shipped to more than 1,000 Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, CBS News reported.
The lot numbers are 1081804 with an expiration date of September 14, 2022, and 1082804 with an expiration date of September 15, 2022, the advisory said.
“The Company has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued this recall out of an abundance of caution," the company stated.
The FDA said cat food contaminated with salmonella poses a threat to both cats and their human caretakers. They caution consumers to dispose of any bags they have of the cat food that match the descriptions immediately.
"Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, food surfaces, and/or cats that have been in contact with the impacted product," the recall advisory said.
Cats with salmonella poisoning may have symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever or excessive salivation, Fox13 Salt Lake City reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella infects 1.3 million Americans every year, killing about 420 and hospitalizing another 26,500. Those most at risk from salmonella include the elderly and children under 5 years old. Most of those stricken experience fever, vomiting, stomach pains and diarrhea for four to seven days, CBS reported.
"If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the advisory said.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call J.M. Smucker at 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us, the company said.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Bernie Madoff, Fraudster Convicted of Largest-Ever Ponzi Scheme, Dies in Prison at 82News
The Killing of Daunte Wright: Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged in Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis 20-Year-OldNews
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of RacismNews
Steven Avery's Attorney Says New Witness Saw His Nephew "Suspiciously Pushing" Car of Teresa HalbachCrime
‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in ‘Good Morning America’ InterviewEntertainment
Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted HomeOffbeat
Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials SayCrime
TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation MemoriesInspirational