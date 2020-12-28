Home Depot Recalls Ceiling Fans After It's Discovered Blades Could Detach

Thousands of ceiling fans are being recalled by Home Depot after it was found that the blades of the fan could spin off and cause injury, according to CBS News. More than 190,000 of the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold by the company in the U.S. and Canada between April and October of this year for $150.

King of Fans, which distributed the fans to Home Depot, received 47 reports of the fan blades becoming detached, and at least two customers were hit by the blades, CBS reported. Four others had property damage, according to reports.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has advised consumers to stop using the fans immediately and check for defects.

King of Fans has said they will replace the fans for free for those who notice "blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body,” the station reported.

Consumers can contact King of Fans at 866-433-1291.

