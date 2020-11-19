Widower Recalls Saying Goodbye to Wife Through Window as She Died of COVID-19

A California husband was forced to say goodbye to his wife of 21 years through the window when her battle with the coronavirus took a turn for the worse. “When you’re married for 21 years you want to be as close as you can and that was difficult,” Kris Houser of Modesto told WTSP. “It was through a window, and you wave, you blow kisses, and that’s all you got.”

Brandy Houser was just 41 years old when passed away, leaving behind her husband Kris to raise their 11-year-old son.

She and Kris had both tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of October, and while Kris never suffered from the more serious symptoms, Brandy was left gasping for air.

She was taken to the intensive care unit by ambulance a few days after her positive test. “She went in there and just fought hard for 10 days to try to keep going,” Kris said.

Despite having shown signs of getting better at some points, she was taken off a ventilator and succumbed to the disease, Kris said.

Now, Kris is sharing his story with hopes that others will take the disease seriously.

“She was the most amazing friend and partner a person could have,” Kris recalled. “She would give anything to make sure that anyone was taken care of.”

