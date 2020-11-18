Meet the 16-Year-Old Who Volunteered With Dad to Test Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is now 95% effective with “no serious” side effects. The pharmaceutical company also said they will apply for emergency use within days.

Now one one of the youngest volunteers to test the vaccine is speaking out to Inside Edition. Kearston Stepenosky, 16, became a guinea pig along with her dad, Dan.

“I think it's important that people my age are willing to participate in trials so in the end of the day the efficiency is proven not just for adults but for kids,” the teen said.

“I couldn't be more proud of her. She's awesome. I can't imagine being 16 and going through a global pandemic. I'm 52; I'm still trying to figure it out,” Dan said.

The father and daughter have agreed to participate in the research for two years as they track potential side effects and go in for testing every four months.

