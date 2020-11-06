Target Recalls Boots That Pose Choking Risk for Children

Target is recalling more than 122,000 boots for young children after people reported that the shoe’s plastic labels and toggles are breakable, putting children at risk of choking.

The company made the decision after receiving a half dozen reports about the Cat & Jack "Himani" and "Haren" toddler boots.

The shoes, which were made in China in sizes 5 to 12, have an elastic lace that can be tightened to keep snow out.

The shoes were sold at Target online and in stores nationwide between September 2019 through February 2020, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are being asked to return the boots to any Target for a refund and those who bought them online can request prepaid labels to send them back for free.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers can call Target for more information at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.

