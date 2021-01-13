Nation-Wide Pet Food Recall After Over 70 Dogs Reportedly Die

Animal lovers have been told to remain cautious and alert of their pets after a pet food company has recalled their food products linked to the death of over 70 dogs and leaving at least 80 others ill, according to a report.

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., an Indiana-based pet food retailer, voluntarily recalled some of their products in December after their products showed traces of aflatoxin, a toxic compound produced by mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Even if there is no visible mold, the agency cautions that toxins can still be present.

"We continue a thorough review of our facilities and practices in full cooperation with FDA," the company said Tuesday in a statement. "Until recently, throughout our long history, we've never had a product recall."

Aflatoxin can grow on corn and other grains which are used as ingredients in pet foods. The F.D.A. was alerted after 28 dogs had reportedly died, and eight others became ill, The New York Times reported.

The company then announced Monday that they voluntarily expanded their recall, specifically from foods produced in the Oklahoma plant with expiration dates on or before July 8, 2022. There have been no human illnesses have been reported.

Among the products include Sportmix, Pro Pac Originals, Splash, Sportstrail and Nunn Better dry dog and cat foods which are all products distributed nationally, the Times reported.

Pet owners are encouraged to contact a veterinarian immediately if you notice sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, yellow tints to eyes, gum, or skin, or diarrhea.

