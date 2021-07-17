Tokyo Olympics Village Reports First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus | Inside Edition

Tokyo Olympics Village Reports First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus

Sports
Olympic rings with the Rainbow Bridge in the background at the Odaiba Marine Park.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:00 AM PDT, July 17, 2021

In addition, there have been 45 COVID-19 cases linked to the games. Several officials, contractors, and athletes have tested positive.

The Olympics have not yet started, but there is already one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Olympic village that has been reported.

So far, the person is unidentified, but CNN states that Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed the information at a news conference.

The person is a non-resident of Japan, but they have been involved in organizing the Games. The individual is now quarantining outside of the village.

Since there will be over 11,000 athletes at the Olympics, there is concern about the games becoming a super spreader event. So far, about 85 percent of the athletes have been vaccinated.

Since there will be over 11,000 athletes at the Olympics, there is concern about the games becoming a super spreader event. So far, about 85 percent of the athletes have been vaccinated.

In March, it was announced that overseas fans would not be allowed in the stands. And recently, it was decided that there will be no spectators in attendance during the games period.

Recently, thousands of volunteers have quit the Olympics. Australian athletes Nick Kyrgios and Liz Cambage have also pulled out from the event.

The Olympics will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

