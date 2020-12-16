Tom Cruise Lays Into 2 'Mission Impossible 7' Crew Members for Not Social Distancing

Tom Cruise tore into the crew of the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise in England after two crew members broke protocol safety rules by not staying six feet apart.

“Mission Impossible 7” has been dogged by delays and shutdowns due to the pandemic. Shooting in Italy was halted for a week in October when 12 members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Cruise made sure to stress how high stakes the situation they find themselves were in now that they’re back shooting.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” Cruise said. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f***** studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m************. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He stressed that he wanted to see people behave accordingly and wasn’t interested in apologies.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f***** homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” he said. “That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f****** industry! So, I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f***** movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***** gone.”

The movie industry has been devastated by the pandemic, so there's a lot riding on completing a big budget blockbuster like “Mission Impossible 7.”

Hollywood PR guru Howard Bragman, who specializes in crisis management, praised Cruise’s scolding.

“Good for Tom. They have a word for what Tom did and that's called leadership,” he said. “He's going to take heat for what he did, but he did the right thing.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” is set to release on Nov. 19, 2021.

