Tom Hanks Says He ‘Ain’t Paying 28 Million Bucks’ to Fly Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

Entertainment
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in Australia.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:00 PM PDT, November 4, 2021

Hanks' new film "Finch" opens in theaters this month.

Tom Hanks is letting his feelings be known about taking a quick trip to space aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, saying he “ain’t paying 28 million bucks” to fly on the craft, Marketwatch reported.

The “Apollo 13” actor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week and was asked by the host about a rumor that Bezos allegedly offered to take Hanks into space before approaching “Star Trek” star William Shatner.

“Is it true that you were asked to go to space by Jeff Bezos before William Shatner?” Kimmel asked.

“Well, yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said. “And, you know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy. I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying [28 million] bucks.”

The actor then lamented about the quick and costly trip.

“You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now,” he joked. “It’s about a 12-minute flight, is that about it? We could all do it in our seats right here.”

Hanks was then asked if he would take the ride for free, to which he said, “I would do it on occasion just in order to experience the joy — pretending I’m a billionaire.”

Last month, William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever make the journey to space during his ride on Blue Origin.

The flight reached an altitude of 65.8 miles before descending. The mission lasted a total of 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

When he returned to earth, Shatner was overcome with emotion.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's just extraordinary,” Shatner said.

Related Stories

William Shatner, 90, Overcome With Emotion After Journey Into Space on Blue Origin Rocket
He’s Befriended Tom Hanks, Now New York Taxi Driver Mr. Ferrarii Is a Celebrity in His Own Right
Tom Hanks Gives Touching Tribute to 'That Thing You Do' Theme Song Writer Adam Schlesinger
How Jeff Bezos’ Biological Father Found Out His Son Was the Amazon BillionaireFlashback

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health