Tom Hanks is letting his feelings be known about taking a quick trip to space aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, saying he “ain’t paying 28 million bucks” to fly on the craft, Marketwatch reported.

The “Apollo 13” actor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week and was asked by the host about a rumor that Bezos allegedly offered to take Hanks into space before approaching “Star Trek” star William Shatner.

“Is it true that you were asked to go to space by Jeff Bezos before William Shatner?” Kimmel asked.

“Well, yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said. “And, you know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy. I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying [28 million] bucks.”

The actor then lamented about the quick and costly trip.

“You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now,” he joked. “It’s about a 12-minute flight, is that about it? We could all do it in our seats right here.”

Hanks was then asked if he would take the ride for free, to which he said, “I would do it on occasion just in order to experience the joy — pretending I’m a billionaire.”

Last month, William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever make the journey to space during his ride on Blue Origin.

The flight reached an altitude of 65.8 miles before descending. The mission lasted a total of 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

When he returned to earth, Shatner was overcome with emotion.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's just extraordinary,” Shatner said.

