William Shatner, 90, Overcome With Emotion After Journey Into Space on Blue Origin Rocket | Inside Edition

William Shatner
Blue Origin
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:36 PM PDT, October 13, 2021

The "Star Trek" actor became the oldest person to go to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine," Shatner said upon returning to earth.

The man who played a space pioneer on “Star Trek” became one in real life Wednesday when he joined three other civilians on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket as it blasted into space.

In doing so, William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever make the journey.

The flight reached an altitude of 65.8 miles before descending. The mission lasted a total of 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

Shatner walked out of the capsule to applause and a slight stumble. Then came a bear hug from Bezos, followed by a shower of champagne.

When he returned to earth, Shatner was overcome with emotion.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's just extraordinary,” Shatner said. 

He also raved about the view — a full-circle moment for the man who brought space into our living rooms. 

