Jeff Bezos Invites 82-Year-Old 'Mercury 13' Woman on Space Flight: 'No One Has Waited Longer' | Inside Edition

Jeff Bezos Invites 82-Year-Old 'Mercury 13' Woman on Space Flight: 'No One Has Waited Longer'

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:39 AM PDT, July 3, 2021

In the 1960s, Wally Funk was a part of the Mercury 13 program that tested a group of women to see if they were fit to fly. The program was cancelled, and Funk never made it to space — until now. She is set to become the oldest person to make the journey.

“No one has waited longer,” Jeff Bezos said of the 82-year-old woman who was personally invited by the billionaire to accompany him on his passenger flight to space later this month.

Wally Funk is set to become the oldest person to ever make the journey.

But as Bezos noted, it’s one that has been decades in the making. In the 1960s, Funk was a part of the Mercury 13 astronaut program, where women were tested to see if they were fit to fly. 

“Despite completing their training, the program was cancelled, and none of the thirteen flew,” Bezos wrote on Instagram. “It’s time. Welcome to the crew, Wally. We’re excited to have you fly with us on July 20th as our honored guest.”

In the Instagram video, Bezos personally broke the news to her. 

“I didn’t think I’d ever get to go up,” Funk said.

Funk says she expects to “love every second” of that journey. 

Meanwhile, it’s a battle of the billionaires as Bezos and British entrepreneur, Richard Branson, duke it out to see who can blast off into space first. Branson announced Friday he’s lifting off on July 11, meaning he will beat his rival’s flight by nine days. 

Related Stories

Virgin Galactic Gets the Okay From the FAA to Fly Passengers to the Edge of Space
A Florida Company Wants to Send You on a Luxury Trip to Space for Just $125,000
Bidder Wins Seat on Jeff Bezos’ First Manned Rocket Trip to Space for $28 million
How Jeff Bezos’ Biological Father Found Out His Son Was the Amazon BillionaireFlashback

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
1

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children

Inspirational
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
2

How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases

Crime
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
3

Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes

Crime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
4

How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
5

Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis

Human Interest