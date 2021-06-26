Anyone interested in flying to space might soon get the chance. Virgin Galactic shared in a press release that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has updated its existing commercial space transportation operator license to allow the spaceline to fly customers to space.

This is officially the first time that the FAA has licensed a spaceline to fly customers.

Virgin Galactic explains that the company conducted a crewed test flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico in May. After that was successfully completed and data was analyzed, it received the stamp of approval.

The statement from Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, reads, “We’re incredibly pleased with the results of our most recent test flight, which achieved our stated flight test objectives. The flight performed flawlessly, and the results demonstrate the safety and elegance of our flight system.”

“Today’s approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22 test flight, give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer.”

The FAA also released a statement, according to CNET. It said, “A new chapter in the story of human space flight is beginning. The FAA approved the first commercial space license to launch private individuals into space."

Additionally, Virgin Galactic plans on completing three more test flights. And, according to CNET, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, will hop aboard at least one of them.

