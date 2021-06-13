Bidder Wins Seat on Jeff Bezos’ First Manned Rocket Trip to Space for $28 million | Inside Edition

Bidder Wins Seat on Jeff Bezos’ First Manned Rocket Trip to Space for $28 million

News
A bidder has won a seat on Jeff Bezos' rocket ship for $28M
Getty
By Taneasha White
First Published: 11:39 AM PDT, June 13, 2021

The billionaire’s company Blue Origin has received a winning bid for the very first seat on the New Shepard, set to lift off on July 20.

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space company, received a $28 million bid to join him, his brother, and an unnamed additional party for their first manned flight to space on July 20. 

The company auctioned off the very first seat on New Shepard, the company’s rocket ship, garnering bids from about 7,600 people spanning 159 countries. 

According to the Blue Origin site, proceeds from this auction is going to the company’s foundation, Club for the Future

This foundation is geared towards inspiring future generations to engage in STEM careers. 

In the coming weeks, the name of the auction winner and the fourth flight member will be revealed, according to Blue Origin. 

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos to Be 1st Billionaire Tycoon to Go to Space
The Bidding Starts Now for a Seat on New Shepard Space Capsule 2.0 Set for Take-Off in July
NASA Launches 2 Bold Missions to Explore Venus Over the Next Decade

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News