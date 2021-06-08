Jeff Bezos will travel to space next month on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship created by Blue Origin, Bezos's aerospace manufacturing company. Liftoff is scheduled for July 20, shortly after Bezos is set to leave as CEO of Amazon.

Bezos’s younger brother, Mark Bezos, is also expected to join his trip to space.

Bezos will be the first amongst the billionaire tycoons vying for space travel to take flight on the vessel that he spent millions creating. With a whopping total assets of $187 billion, Bezos is spearheading the path into space exploration amongst tech moguls.

Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, has not announced future plans to travel to space using his company's rocket, despite the fact that SpaceX is equipped with rocket technology that is strong enough to enter orbit around Earth.

Blue Origin's crewed flight will see the company's six-seat capsule and 59-foot rocket tear toward the edge of space on a 11-minute flight that'll reach more than 60 miles above Earth.

Despite plans to further engage in space exploration, Bezos will remain involved with Amazon as an executive chairman.

He will be succeeded as CEO by Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services.

