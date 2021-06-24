A Florida Company Wants to Send You on a Luxury Trip to Space for Just $125,000 | Inside Edition

A Florida Company Wants to Send You on a Luxury Trip to Space for Just $125,000

Human Interest
Space
NASA
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:42 AM PDT, June 24, 2021

For under a quarter million dollars, you can float in outer space in a flying tin can.

Ever thought about going into space? For $125,000 now is your chance, thanks to one Florida-based company that is offering luxury trips to the final frontier.

Space Perspective announced Wednesday they will began selling tickets for its inaugural voyage to the stars for $125,000. The trip, however, is not going to be any time soon as they announced it is scheduled for late 2024. The trip will take place aboard the Spaceship Neptune, a hot air balloon-style craft lifted by hydrogen, CBS News reported.

Anyone interested in the trip must pay a $1,000 deposit.

The company announced they will launch out of Florida’s Kennedy Space Station for a trip 20 miles above the Earth, which they are promising to be a "profoundly life-changing" experience.

"Throughout the six-hour journey, all guests will enjoy the best reclining seats in the house to soak in the 450-mile, 360-degree view, an open call on dress, champagne, and a bathroom," Space Perspective said in a press release.

Spaceship Nepute measure’s 700 feet tall and the company said it will feature plush seating, 360-degree panoramic windows, WiFi access and other amenities. Then, once inflated, the space balloon that lifts the capsule will be "the size of a football stadium," Space Perspective said.

A captain will be on board and passengers will not require any special training like other civilians have had to do on board both American and Russian expeditions to government run programs in the past.

Spaceship Neptune will allow passengers to see the curvature of Earth against a backdrop of the sun during its highest altitude in space, the company said.

Recently, billionaire Jeff Bezos announced that he plans on going into space aboard his Blue Origins spacecraft this summer.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Sir Richard Branson announced in the past that their respective companies, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, will be offering civilians to take a star trek with their company.

In the immortal words of David Bowie to Major Tom, just don’t forget to “take your protein pills and put your helmet on.”

Related Stories

Bidder Wins Seat on Jeff Bezos’ First Manned Rocket Trip to Space for $28 million
Jeff Bezos to Be 1st Billionaire Tycoon to Go to Space
Are UFOs Real? No Evidence of Alien Spacecrafts Found But 120 Sightings Are Still Unexplained, Officials Say
How Space Shaped the Lives of Dreamers Wanting to See the Final FrontierFlashback

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
1

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author

Royals
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
2

California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
3

Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square

News
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
4

The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss

Human Interest
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
5

TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper

Entertainment