Ever thought about going into space? For $125,000 now is your chance, thanks to one Florida-based company that is offering luxury trips to the final frontier.

Space Perspective announced Wednesday they will began selling tickets for its inaugural voyage to the stars for $125,000. The trip, however, is not going to be any time soon as they announced it is scheduled for late 2024. The trip will take place aboard the Spaceship Neptune, a hot air balloon-style craft lifted by hydrogen, CBS News reported.

Anyone interested in the trip must pay a $1,000 deposit.

The company announced they will launch out of Florida’s Kennedy Space Station for a trip 20 miles above the Earth, which they are promising to be a "profoundly life-changing" experience.

"Throughout the six-hour journey, all guests will enjoy the best reclining seats in the house to soak in the 450-mile, 360-degree view, an open call on dress, champagne, and a bathroom," Space Perspective said in a press release.

Spaceship Nepute measure’s 700 feet tall and the company said it will feature plush seating, 360-degree panoramic windows, WiFi access and other amenities. Then, once inflated, the space balloon that lifts the capsule will be "the size of a football stadium," Space Perspective said.

A captain will be on board and passengers will not require any special training like other civilians have had to do on board both American and Russian expeditions to government run programs in the past.

Spaceship Neptune will allow passengers to see the curvature of Earth against a backdrop of the sun during its highest altitude in space, the company said.

Recently, billionaire Jeff Bezos announced that he plans on going into space aboard his Blue Origins spacecraft this summer.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Sir Richard Branson announced in the past that their respective companies, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, will be offering civilians to take a star trek with their company.

In the immortal words of David Bowie to Major Tom, just don’t forget to “take your protein pills and put your helmet on.”

