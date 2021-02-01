Tony Bennett, 94, Has Been Privately Battling Alzheimer’s Disease Since 2016, Wife Reveals

Tony Bennett has Alzheimer’s Disease, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed on “CBS This Morning.” The 94-year-old legendary singer has kept the diagnosis under wraps since 2016.

“He gets frustrated, and he doesn't like being frustrated. He doesn't like being confused,” Benedetto told Gayle King.

“We came home one night after a show and said to me, ‘Susan, you know, I can't remember the musicians’ names,’ and I just chalked it up to him being, at the time, you know, late 80s, we forget things. And he said, ‘No, no, this isn't right.’”

Benedetto said Bennett is most lucid when singing his classic songs and never forgets a single lyric. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bennett has been recording concerts from home. Despite his illness, he’s also been working on a second album with Lady Gaga coming out this spring.

“Does he remember and know who Gaga is still?” King asked Benedetto during their interview.

“Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget,” Benedetto said.

Benedetto said caring for her husband has been an honor.

“When people say, 'what do you do?' I say, 'I take care of a national treasure.'”

