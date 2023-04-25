Protesters in Montana came out to support transgender Democratic lawmaker Zooey Zephyr after GOP legislative leaders forbade her from participating in debates about the rights of transgender youths.

Zephyr hoped to discuss a proposal that would restrict when children could change pronouns and the names they use in school. But she was denied the chance to speak by fellow lawmakers, according to CBS News.

This gag order was implemented after Zephyr spoke out against lawmakers supporting gender-affirming care bans. Last week, Zephyr told her conservative colleagues that they would “have blood on their hands” if they banned medical care that transgender youth needs.

Proceedings were halted while protesters were escorted out of the gallery, some forcefully by security. While exiting, they continued to chant phrases like "Who's House? Our House" and “Let Her Speak.”

Zephyr watched from the state House floor, and encouraged supporters by holding her microphone up to them.

“She's been silenced because she spoke the truth about what these anti-trans bills are doing in Montana to trans youth,” Katy Spence said. “And they're refusing to let her speak until she apologizes for something that they perceive as a lack of decorum.”

Republican lawmakers say they won’t let her speak until she apologizes and says they have no plans to back down. Some Republican lawmakers also deliberately misgendered Zephyr while discussing her, according to CBS News.

"For the third consecutive day, I have been denied the opportunity to represent my constituents in the Montana legislature and speak on their behalf," Zephyr said in a statement. "When my constituents and community members witnessed my microphone being disabled, they courageously came forward to defend their democratic right to be heard — and some were arrested in the process. I stood by them in solidarity and will continue to do so.”

Montana has joined a list of legislatures in passing several restrictions on transgender kids, according to CBS News. Issues that are being addressed in the legislature include what sports teams they’re able to play on, what names they can be called and what healthcare they can access.

“As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defense of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected," Zephyr said.

Zephyr is the first openly transgender woman elected to the Montana Legislature. She has been working towards fighting for the trans community and other marginalized groups. ""It's a losing strategy to attack people who are loved by their communities," Zephyr previously told Inside Edition Digital. "We're your family, your neighbors, your colleagues. Even 30,000 feet in the air, you're never far from someone who cares about us."

