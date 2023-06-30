Airports across the United States are dealing with long lines and lost luggage as more Americans face flight delays and cancelations ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

Airlines have canceled more than 7,500 flights this week leading up to the holiday weekend.

“Coming here not know what, if the bags are here or whatever. It’s, I think everyone’s just really tired and sick of it all,” Dean Biskupovich, one of the many waiting to be reunited with their lost luggage at the Newark Airport, told Inside Edition.

Another frustrated flyer tells Inside Edition she was trying to get to Brazil to see her mom who is having surgery.

“My bags have recovery medicine for my mom for her surgery, my medication that I can’t get extra of,” she said.

An estimated 51 million Americans are expected to travel during this year’s 4th of July holiday, most by car.

AAA’s Doug Shupe says there are best and worst times to leave during a holiday.

“Leave as early in the day as you possibly can,” Shupe tells Inside Edition. “The key is to avoid those morning rush hour commute times and the afternoon rush hour commute times.