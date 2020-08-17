'Tribute of Light' Initially Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns Will Happen After All

The “Tribute in Light” display, which honors those who died in the 9/11 terror attacks, is back on, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. Health officials in the city will monitor to make sure that workers are able to mount the Tribute of Light safely amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum originally cancelled the display over worries it wouldn’t be able to protect workers at ground zero responsible for creating the twin columns that project light in the sky, resembling the twin towers.

The organization initially said, “This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual 'Tribute in Light.’"

But now, it’s back on. The beams will shine four miles into the sky and will be visible miles away from the city. Former mayor Michael Bloomberg, chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, has also agreed to help fund the display, calling it "a powerful symbol of New York’s recovery after 9/11."

"Honoring our 9/11 heroes is a cherished tradition. The twin towers of light signify hope, resiliency, promise and are a visual representation of #NewYorkTough," Cuomo said."The virus has taken so much and so many. But now the tribute will continue.”

