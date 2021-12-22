Triple Vaxxed and Still Get COVID-19? Experts Say You May Have 'Super Immunity'

If you've been tripled-vaccinated and still get COVID-19, experts say you may become “super immune.”

It happened to Sara Kenigsberg and Jeremy Clayton, who both received two COVID shots, plus a booster. But they are also breakthrough cases, having been diagnosed with the virus.

Now, experts say they have achieved “super immunity.”

“Super immunity refers to those people who are double vaxxed and boosted, and then get a minor Omicron infection. Their immune system is really revved up and they should be, after that, extraordinarily well-protected,” infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner said.

Both Kenigsberg and Clayton were shocked when they tested positive, because they had taken all the precautions.

“A lot of people, which includes me, maybe got a little overconfident, so I was really surprised that I tested positive for COVID,” Kenigsberg said.

“I had a lot of emotions, honestly. I was both frustrated, but also confused,” Clayton said.

Both are now in quarantine, and Kenigsberg will miss Christmas with her family.

And there is one important thing to remember about “super immunity.”

“If you’ve had that Omicron infection, you can still give it to others. So if that happens to you, keep your social distance. You don't want to be a dreaded spreader,” Schaffner said.

Researchers don't know yet how long super-immunity against COVID-19 will last.

