With people traveling and gathering for the holidays, many are wondering what to do if you test positive for COVID-19.

First, isolate yourself for ten days, even if you never develop symptoms and whether you are vaccinated or not.

“The live virus is gone by 10 days after the start of symptoms,” infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner told Inside Edition.

Schaffner also says that even if some “long COVID” symptoms persist after 10 days, if you don’t have a fever, it’s “very unlikely” that you still have the virus.

If someone tests positive after arriving at their destination, they could spread it to others, so they may need to segregate themselves, according to Schaffner.

“If you are vaccinated and you’re exposed, you don’t have to quarantine yourself, but after three or four or five days, you might want to test yourself, just to make sure that you’re negative,” Shaffner said.

