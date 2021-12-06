Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity

Peter McGinn was one of the first people in the U.S. to test positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant after attending an anime convention in New York City.

Now, he says that half the group he was regularly hanging out with during the trip — 15 people — have also gotten sick with the virus.

“I was shocked I had this variant, and it’s been an absolute rollercoaster since then,” McGinn told Inside Edition.

McGinn flew from his home in Minneapolis to attend the convention Nov. 18-20 with 53,000 other fans. He believes he caught the virus during a fun-filled weekend in New York City.

He says he was hanging out with 30 friends, going to bars and restaurants all over the city and that they were all fully vaccinated. McGinn even had the booster and he says they all had to show proof wherever they went. He thinks he may have caught the virus at a karaoke bar in Midtown Manhattan.

McGinn says he also wore a mask at all times during the three days he spent at the Javits Convention Center.

“I want to put that reassurance into people’s minds that more than likely you are safe, I didn't give it to you. And I hope everybody is in good health,” McGinn said.

He also says his symptoms were mild, which he attributes to the vaccine. He is now fully recovered and back at work as a healthcare analyst.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci also sought to reassure Americans that Omicron may not be as dangerous as Delta and the other COVID variants.

“Thus far, though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it. Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci said.

Related Stories