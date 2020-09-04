Trump Administration Quietly Pulls Funding for Disinfecting New York Subways, Schools Amid Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slamming the president and his administration again in the wake of the White House quietly pulling funding from New York to clean subways, buses and schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo blasted the president, saying that Trump is trying to undermine the Empire State’s efforts to curb coronavirus as the state has done its best to lower and flatten the curve since the pandemic struck earlier this year.

New York State, once the epicenter of the crisis, has seen a dramatic decrease in new cases since May.

"The President is telling essential workers that he does not value their safety or their sacrifices over the last six months," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. "Make no mistake, this is just another attempt by President Trump to hurt New York. We won't be bullied."

The MTA has also replied to Trump pulling the funds, releasing a statement after the governor.

"The message from this latest punitive measure, coupled with the federal government's inexplicable failure to provide $12 billion in desperately needed funding is clear -- Washington to MTA customers and employees: Drop Dead. With this action, the federal government seems intent on starving the economic lifeblood of not just New York, but the nation at a time when the MTA is simply trying to keep people safe during the worst pandemic in a century,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said.

