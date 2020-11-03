'TRUMP' and 'MAGA' Spray Painted on Headstones in Jewish Cemetery Ahead of Election Day

The words “TRUMP” and “MAGA” were found spray painted across six headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just as the country enters its most tense presidential election yet. Authorities said they began investigating the vandalism at Ahavas Achim Cemetery on Monday – the day before Election Day.

The graffiti, done with bright red spray paint, appeared relatively new when authorities arrived on the scene, Grand Rapids Sergeant John Wittkowski said in a statement, according to WWMT.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and no additional evidence was located on the scene.

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus called the vandalism a way of intimidating Donald Trump's opponents.

“Time and time again, the President of the United States has sided with anti-Semites, white supremacists, racists, and bigots of all kinds. Now, our country is paying the price,” the organization's founder and chair Noah Arbit said in a statement. “Tomorrow, we will end it.”

