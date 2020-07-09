Waitress Hailed a Hero for Defending Family Who Were Targeted by Racist Rant

A California waitress is being hailed a hero after coming to the defense of a family who was being targeted in a racist rant. The waitress threw the man, Michael Lofthouse, who is said to be the CEO of a tech startup, out of the restaurant after he went on a rant against a family saying they “need to leave” and called them “Asian piece of s***.”

The rant, which has now gone viral, occurred in Carmel, and for reasons unknown, the man targeted the Asian American family.

Raymond Oroso told Inside Edition his family was celebrating his wife’s birthday when the family came under verbal assault.

“We were about to have dessert, and I heard this loud voice yelling, ‘you effing Asians!’ He said it again but this time, Jordan, my niece, was able to videotape him,” he said.

Then the waitress, Gennica Cochran, stepped in to kick the man ranting out of the restaurant.

”You are not allowed here!” she said as he said he already put his money down to pay for his order.

“No, you do not talk to our guests like that. Get out! Now!” the waitress insisted.

“I can't thank her enough. we should have a lot more people like her around us and this way we can all come together and fight against people who are racist,” Oroso told Inside Edition.

Lofthouse’s own mother is shocked, saying, “We are completely devastated and appalled by his behavior.”

Now, he is also apologizing for his actions, saying, “My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family.”

Oroso says he doesn’t accept the apology because “it wasn’t heartfelt. He didn’t mean it.”

