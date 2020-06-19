92-Year-Old Retired Teacher on the Mend After Push Sends Her Head Into Fire Hydrant

There is outrage today over a senseless attack on a 92-year-old woman in New York City. She was pushed to the sidewalk as she was walking down the street. The former teacher, who asked not to be identified, lives alone and says she was on her way to the pharmacy when she was shoved out of nowhere.

"All of a sudden, I felt — I thought it was a brick that hit me, on the left side here," the woman said. "He hit me hard. It hurt."

She hit her head on a fire hydrant and was in the hospital for five hours. Thankfully, a CAT scan revealed no internal injuries.

The suspect was quickly identified as 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage and arrested. The New York Post reported that he had been arrested over 100 times, but the NYPD told Inside Edition the actual arrest record totals 65, for alleged assault, public nuisance, resisting arrest and sex abuse.

Meanwhile, as the victim recovers at home, she is trying to look to the future.

"Two weeks, three weeks, it'll be behind me, and I'll walk around New York happy the way I was before. I'll always now be nervous and look up the block and look down the block."

RELATED STORIES

Florida Man With Machete Tattoo on His Face Arrested for Machete Attack: Cops

Woman Remembers Being Attacked by Pack of Vicious Dogs in New Jersey

How Cops Caught the Man Who Allegedly Attacked People Celebrating Hanukkah in New York