Florida Man With Machete Tattoo on His Face Arrested for Machete Attack: Cops

A Florida man is suffering severe injuries to his left hand after he says he was attacked with a machete by a guest at his home who had a machete tattooed on his face, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. Justin Arthur Allen Couch, 24, has been arrested since the incident and charged with aggravated battery in connection with the attack.

The incident happened Monday evening, when the alleged unnamed victim said he returned to the Brooksville home he was staying at and found several people gathering, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported. The alleged victim said Couch was one of the people there and began arguing with him “for no reason.”

The pair stepped outside and Couch allegedly produced a machete and told the alleged victim he had to leave, cops said. He agreed, but said he had to get his wallet and cell phone, police said.

Couch allegedly denied his request and began striking him on the arm and the leg, according to police. The alleged victim passed out when his left forearm was struck with the blade. He was eventually taken to Bayfront Health Spring Hill to be treated for his wounds.

Couch is currently being held in the Hernando County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

