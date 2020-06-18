Wild Police Chase Barrels Through Suburban Maryland Backyard

A high speed police chase led three cruisers flying through a suburban backyard in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Dr. Alsan Bellard was working from his home in Maryland when he heard loud sirens outside.

After he saw tire tracks on his back lawn, he checked his doorbell camera, and was shocked to see four cars barreling through his yard.

Video shows how close Bellard’s little Yorkie, who happens to be named Lucky, comes to being hit.

"When I looked at it, I just couldn't believe it," Bellard said. "I was in utter shock."

He continued, "I'm just grateful that no one was hurt, my dogs weren't injured, no severe property damage."

After they apprehended the driver, police stopped by to explain what happened. He says they apologized and promised to take care of the yard damage.

