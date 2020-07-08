Senator Tammy Duckworth, Who Lost Legs in Combat, Attacked as Unpatriotic by Tucker Carlson

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is speaking up for Senator Tammy Duckworth, saying comments made about her by a Fox News host and later retweeted by President Trump are sickening and disgusting. Tucker Carlson said Duckworth, who lost both her legs when she was shot down during military service in Iraq, "hated" America.

"I found it virtually disgusting, sickening," Biden said. "It's a reflection of the depravity of what's going on in the White House right now."

During an appearance on CNN, Duckworth was asked about taking down monuments of George Washington. "Let me start by saying we should start off by having a national dialogue on it," Duckworth said.

On a segment of his show, Carlson said, "These people hate America. Can you really lead a country that you hate?"

Trump jumped into the fray by retweeting the segment.

Duckworth hit back on twitter, saying, "Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" The U.S. senator from Illinois lost her legs as a helicopter pilot in Iraq in 2004.

Tuesday night, Carlson doubled down after she declined to go on his show.

“Keep in mind Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically — she is a sitting United States senator, who is often described as a hero," Carlson said. "Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward.”

Duckworth is on the short list of potential vice presidential candidates under consideration by Joe Biden.

RELATED STORIES

Areas Where 'Hannity' Is More Watched Than 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Linked to Higher COVID-19 Deaths: Study

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Can Now Breastfeed on Senate Floor Due to Rule Change

Tammy Duckworth Gives Birth to Baby Girl