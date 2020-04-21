Joe Biden Says He'd Pick Michelle Obama As Running Mate 'In a Heartbeat'

Joe Biden's wish list for a presidential running mate is topped by former first lady Michelle Obama, who has made no secret of her desire to never run for political office. "I'd take her in a heartbeat," the former vice president in interview with CBS News on Monday. "She's brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman."

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee for president has already promised his vice presidential pick would be a woman. But Obama has made it abundantly clear she never wants to lead a political life again. "I'll say it here directly: I have no intention of running for office, ever,” she wrote in her 2018 best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

But a man can dream, Biden joked.

He acknowledged that his dream running mate is just that. “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” he added.

Obama is actively involved in When We All Vote, a drive to push people to the polls in November. She hosted an online registration drive Monday night.

"I'm counting on all of you to help make sure everyone in this country knows how to register and vote safely in the 2020 elections. Join me and @WhenWeAllVote this Monday night—RSVP now for the voter registration #CouchParty at http://weall.vote/couchparty," she tweeted last week.

She is also leading a virtual reading session for kids stuck at home because of coronavirus stay-at-home regulations. Each Monday for the next three weeks, Obama will read a children's book at noon on the social media pages of PBS Kids and Penguin Random House.

She is scheduled to read, "There's a Dragon in Your Book," "Miss Maple's Seeds" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

Instagram

In his interview, Biden said his team is just starting to consider running mates.

"We'll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that's just getting underway," he said.

